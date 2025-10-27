Liverpool were frustrating by a number of referee decisions during their defeat to Brentford. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in a very poor moment, having lost for the fourth Premier League match in a row at the weekend. Arne Slot’s side went down 3-2 to Brentford, a result that saw them drop to 7th in the standings.

Slot was not happy after the match in London, and there was focus on multiple penalty decisions that did not go his side’s way at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Mark Clattenburg agrees with van Dijk, Gakpo penalty calls

As per TBR Football, Mark Clattenburg spoke on the multiple big calls from the Brentford-Liverpool match, including the penalty that the home side were awarded for a foul by Virgil van Dijk. The ex-referee was clear that the decision to award a spot-kick against the Dutch defender was the right one.

“Virgil van Dijk clearly made contact with Dango Ouattara’s foot on the line of the penalty area. The line of the penalty area is part of the penalty area, so any contact would result in a penalty kick. First impression was that the contact was outside, but all the angles show it was on the line.”

Clattenburg also claimed that it was the right decision not to award a penalty for Liverpool after Cody Gakpo went down under a challenge inside the Brentford area.

“Cody Gakpo wanted a penalty kick when he was challenged inside the penalty area. The referee’s decision not to award a spot kick was an excellent one, as it’s clear that Gakpo sees the leg of the defender and throws himself to the ground.

“Referees look for unnatural action from attackers when awarding a penalty kick, and it’s clear from the replays that Gakpo’s arms are above his head; if the fall was natural, the arms would be outstretched, breaking the fall.”

Liverpool will be desperate to bounce back as soon as possible. They host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup in midweek, before seeking to return to winning ways in the Premier League as they host in-form Aston Villa at Anfield on the weekend.