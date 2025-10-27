‘He has to be taken out’ – Gary Neville tells Arne Slot to drop struggling Liverpool star

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool suffered yet another Premier League defeat, their fourth in a row, at the hands of Brentford.

Arne Slot’s side are struggling to find form after starting the season impressively.

In their last four matches in the league, they have suffered defeats against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford.

The defending Premier League champions have lost ground in the Premier League title race with Arsenal now sitting seven points above them in the league standings.

A number of Liverpool players have received criticism for their performances and the one player that Gary Neville has pointed fingers at is summer signing Milos Kerkez.

Gary Neville wants Liverpool to drop Milos Kerkez

After joining the club from Bournemouth in the summer, Kerkez instantly became a starter at the club, ahead of experienced left-back Andy Robertson.

However, the Hungarian defender has looked shaky at the back and his failure to find consistency is now becoming a huge cause of concern for Slot and the Reds.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the football pundit said:

“Earlier on in the season I felt as though their full backs weren’t right, and maybe Konate at times wasn’t right, but Van Dijk was holding them together and Alisson was in goal and you’ve got two world-class performers there.

“But the virus is catching. It’s not just going into the left back, who I think now is becoming a worry – the left back, Kerkez scored but watching him, he has to be taken out I think.

“I’m worried about the right-back. Frimpong’s not a right back. Conor Bradley’s being given his head and I’m supportive of that because I think there’s a lot of talent there, but it’s difficult when your team is conceding goals and the pressure’s on.”

Kerkez has failed to make an impact this season

Although the season is still young, Kerkez has looked completely off colour.

During his time at Bournemouth, he was known for his defensive quality and his explosive runs supporting the attack but this season, the left-back has struggled defensively and his lack of confidence doing that is eventually resulting in his attacking game getting affected as well.

Considering that he knows the demands of the Premier League and has played in England for a long time, it is actually worrying for the Merseyside club to see him play like this.

Whether Slot has failed to integrate the left-back or it is Kerkez who is struggling with the demands of playing for a top club, remains to be judged, but his performances have been well under par and opponents are starting to expose that area of the pitch.

