Leeds could find it difficult to do business in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds are made a promising start to life back in the Premier League, and in order to increase their chances of avoiding relegation, they are expected to seek more signings when the transfer window re-opens in January. However, it turns out that they may not be able to do their desired business.

Leeds spent over the summer to bring in the likes of Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff, but despite this, there are plans to add another midfielder in January – but that may not arrive be possible.

Leeds will find it difficult to sign Issouf Sissokho in January

Issouf Sissokho is wanted by Leeds, but according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), they will not be able to sign him without making at least a couple of sales.

“Maybe Sissokho is an option that’s come up to Leeds and could be good value for money in that respect. He’s got 18 months left on his contract at Maccabi and I’m sure the opportunity for the Mali international to move to Premier League will be something that he would very much be interested in as well.

“I think a deal will be hard to do due to Leeds were pretty much maxed out on their PSR and FFP in the summer window when they spent heavily on a number of players as well. So it might mean that players might need to be moved on if they are to bring any new signings in like Sissokho, but he’s a young player with huge potential.

“As I said, Leeds are obviously keeping tabs on them. So let’s see if they follow up and firm up their interest.”

Making signings in January could be the difference between Leeds staying in the Premier League or not, so it will be interesting to see how active they are in the transfer market when January rolls around.