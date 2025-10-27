Liverpool and Chelsea could go head-to-head in the transfer market. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Next summer, there could be a number of top centre-backs on the market as free agents, and Liverpool could be at the centre of everything. Ibrahima Konate could fall into this category, but the same can also be said for some of their transfer targets – one of which is Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano sees his Bayern Munich contract expire in eight months’ time, and as things stand, no agreement has been reached to extend his stay in Bavaria. Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in the France international, although they face competition from Chelsea and Man City, all of whom will be eagerly watching the situation unfold.

Bayern Munich concerned about losing Dayot Upamecano

According to Graeme Bailey (via TBR Football), Upamecano is more likely than not to stay at Bayern, although there are fears that he will not sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena.

“We really have a fascinating summer looming, given some of potential big name free agents that might be available, and especially in the centre-half market. In England we are thinking and talking about Marc Guehi, but in Europe the name many are talking about is French star Dayot Upamecano – who has really been looking the part at Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany.

“Speaking to sources at a couple of Premier League clubs, they actually believe Upamecano is more likely to stay than leave, but I can tell you Bayern are really worried that Upamecano will have offers presented to him in early 2026 if an agreement with Bayern is not reached. And Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all very much in the mix for him, they all rate him highly.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds with Upamecano, but without a doubt, he would be an excellent signing for the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City.