Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is under pressure at Liverpool, who have lost their last four matches in the Premier League – a run that has seen them drop from 1st to 7th in the standings. The reigning champions have been defeated by Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Man United and Brentford, who were 3-2 winners at the weekend.

In the aftermath of that defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium, Slot admitted that his side struggle against “teams (that) have a certain playing style”, which relates to those who are more direct. But these remarks have not gone down well with some.

Arne Slot slammed for comments on Brentford

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown responded to Slot’s comments, which he was not a fan of.

“Of course Slot is under pressure at Liverpool and he’ll be frustrated. The result wasn’t good enough, and to lose four games in a row in the Premier League is a disaster, so there are going to be questions asked of him. But you can’t start looking down your nose at other teams and aspects of the game.

“Coming out afterwards and complaining about other teams playing long throws and long balls, it’s embarrassing. It’s his job to prepare for and deal with those. Not every single team is going to play the same way, it’s just the way the game is.

“He can’t be surprised coming up against Brentford, who have made a name from utilising set pieces and maximising the assets they’ve got in their team. It’s up to Liverpool to deal with that, and they didn’t have an answer against Brentford. It’s the same after the game against Man United, when he moaned about other teams changing their starting XIs, honestly it’s embarrassing and it makes him look bad.”

Liverpool and Slot will be desperate to bounce back as soon as possible. They face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup in midweek, before hosting Aston Villa in the Premier League – a match that will be very tricky for them, given the two teams’ contrasting form.