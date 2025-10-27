“The sooner you sign him, the better” – Liverpool told to make ambitious move in January

Arne Slot acknowledges the Liverpool fans (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

After four consecutive defeats in the Premier League, Liverpool have dropped from first place to seventh.

Arne Slot’s side are now seven points behind Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who have now become the favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

It has all turned into a disaster for the Reds after a promising start this season.

Their latest defeat came against Brentford when once again, their defense looked shaky and conceded three goals after their failure to deal with the aerial threat of Keith Andrews’ side.

Liverpool have struggled defensively this season

Their defense has come under scrutiny this season and the performances of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have been criticised.

Former Reds defender Glenn Johnson has become the latest person to voice his concerns about the Liverpool defense and he wants Slot to take action soon, as early as the January transfer window.

Johnson has suggested that the Merseyside club should make a move in the January transfer window to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as he could be the ideal player to sort out the defensive issues at Anfield and support Van Dijk.

“Guehi, everyone’s been speaking about him for a while,” Johnson told Ace Odds, as reported by Liverpool.com.

“I think he’s got all the credentials to slot in perfectly.

“More importantly for me, I think he’s the right age to be able to do it with Van Dijk for a year or two. Whether Van Dijk has been himself or not is debatable.

“But in terms of being alongside someone you can learn an awful lot from playing with or training with or being in the dressing room with, that I think can be massive for Marc’s future as well. The sooner you sign him, the better.”

Can Guehi help Arne Slot solve his defensive issues?

Guehi was heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window. The England international even competed his medical ahead of a potential move to Liverpool but Palace decided to pull the plug in the last minute.

The defender is now set to become a free agent next summer and his availability as a free agent has alerted all the top Premier League clubs along with European giants like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Johnson wants his former club to forget about signing him for free next summer and pay a transfer fee in January to sign him and sort out their defensive troubles.

