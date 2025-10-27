Man City boss Pep Guardiola eyes blockbuster transfer of Aston Villa defender

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Ezri Konsa’s stock keeps rising and the Premier League’s biggest clubs have noticed.

According to TBR Football, Manchester City and Tottenham are among several clubs monitoring the Aston Villa defender after a run of outstanding performances under Unai Emery.

City, who beat Villa to the signing of highly rated midfielder Sverre Nypan earlier this year, are now considering another raid on Emery’s squad as part of an anticipated defensive reshuffle.

Spurs, meanwhile, are scoping centre-back options with a view toward strengthening their back line ahead of 2026.

Ezri Konsa has interest from several Premier League clubs

The level of interest doesn’t stop there. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all scouted Konsa over the past year, showing how widely admired he has become.

Positionally intelligent and deceptively quick across the ground, Konsa has shown his quality for Villa consistently.

That mix has made him a cornerstone of Emery’s defensive structure, whether Villa set up in a compact mid-block or squeeze opponents higher up the pitch.

Since Guardiola likes to have versatile defenders at Man City, Konsa fits the profile. He can play as a centre-back in a back four as well as in a back three.

As City refresh a back unit that has carried heavy minutes across multiple trophy-chasing seasons, targeting a Premier League-hardened, home-grown option makes complete sense.

Man City face competition to sign Villa star

Chelsea retain a habit of stockpiling top domestic talent, Liverpool are attentive to defenders due to the uncertain future of Ibrahima Konate, and Man United are evaluating reliable Premier League profiles as they remodel their squad.

Konsa is a player who is high in-demand at the moment and Man City, along with all other top Premier League clubs are ready to offer him an opportunity to make a step forward in his career.

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign him. Konsa would not be thinking about anything like that right now. He is currently focused on performing well and sealing his place in the England squad for the World Cup next year.

