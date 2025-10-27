Man United bid of £50 million turned down by Premier League club

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bournemouth made a strong statement of intent in the transfer market, rejecting £50 million bids from Manchester United and Tottenham for star forward Antoine Semenyo, according to The Telegraph.

Both Premier League clubs submitted formal offers at the start of the January transfer window, but the Cherries wasted no time in turning them down.

The decision shows the club’s commitment to holding on to one of their most important players as they continue to build under head coach Andoni Iraola.

Antoine Semenyo has gone to a whole new level

Semenyo’s rise over the past year has been nothing short of remarkable. Having scored and assisted consistently throughout the first half of the season, it’s no surprise that top clubs have taken notice.

This season, Semenyo has managed to score six goals in ten appearances for Bournemouth.

Both Man United and Tottenham saw Semenyo as a versatile attacking reinforcement capable of playing anywhere across the frontline.

United’s interest reportedly comes from manager Rúben Amorim’s desire to add more power and unpredictability to his attacking unit, while Spurs identified Semenyo as a long term solution to their attacking needs.

Man United move was rejected by Bournemouth

Despite the financial temptation, Bournemouth’s stance has been firm, Semenyo is not for sale.

Sources close to the club suggest that Bournemouth’s ownership believes the player’s value could soar even higher if he continues his current form.

The 25-year-old’s contract still has several years remaining, and Iraola considers him indispensable.

The player is understood to be happy on the south coast, having developed a strong relationship with Iraola and his teammates.

While the Premier League elite will likely circle again in the summer, for now, Bournemouth’s refusal to cash in on their star forward shows their ambition and forward-thinking.

