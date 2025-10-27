Virgil van Dijk has had a tough season at Liverpool. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a very difficult few weeks, and their poor form continued at the weekend with a defeat at Brentford. It is now four Premier League losses in a row for Arne Slot’s side, who have slipped to 7th in the standings.

Much has been made of the struggles that new signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have had, but some of their players that were at such a high level last season have failed to replicate that form – and among them is captain Virgil van Dijk.

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards on Virgil van Dijk struggles

Speaking on The Rest Is Football (via TBR Football), Alan Shearer took aim at van Dijk, as well as centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate, for their performances against Brentford.

“They are so bad all over the pitch. And I mean, say what you want about them in midfield – the lack of protection – or up front, the lack of connection between their signings. But defensively, oh my word.

“I mean, Van Dijk and Konate. The two fullbacks have had a lot of stick and a lot of criticism, and I understand that, and I get that. But the two centre-backs? They are all over the place. They’ve been terrible. And they were at Brentford — they were awful, both of them, I mean, Van Dijk and Konate, weren’t they?”

Micah Richards agreed with Shearer, although he believes that van Dijk’s struggles are more down to him having little help from Konate.

“Yeah, they were awful. And I think what we’re seeing now is Van Dijk needs help. How many times in previous seasons has Van Dijk bailed them out? You look at partnerships and we’ve always talked about Van Dijk and how good he is. He needs Konate to bail him out at the moment, and that’s not happening. So you can’t have two centre halves not playing well at the same time.”

Liverpool must stop the rut as soon as possible if they are to give themselves the best chance of retaining their Premier League title, which is currently slipping away.