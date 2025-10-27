Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was not happy after the defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Palace boss has made the club one of the most competitive teams in the Premier League and their recent record suggests that.

The south-London club won the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year under his guidance.

However, the manager is not happy with one of the decisions made by the board of his club and he did not hold back while criticising that after the defeat against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Oliver Glasner sent a subtle message to his board

It was Yeremy Pino who committed the foul that eventually lead to Arsenal’s only goal of the match, scored by former Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The summer signing has found it difficult to settle in the Premier League and Glasner believes that the player not having a proper preseason is the reason behind it.

Pino joined the Premier League side on Deadline Day from Villarreal and that is why he has been unable to acclimatise himself with the demands of the game in England.

“It was a silly foul,” said Glasner, as reported by News Shopper.

“We asked him to double up against Saka, he thought he would get the ball in this situation, but he was a little bit too late.

“Everyone has to adjust to the Premier League, especially when you come from Spain, where it is more technical and faster. We knew this.

“It doesn’t make it easier when players arrive on Deadline Day and we have such a tight schedule so you have to learn through the games.

“He will learn, like all the others did. We are Crystal Palace, we should never forget this.”

Crystal Palace delayed the signing of Yeremy Pino

The message is clear from Glasner. The board’s delay in signing Pino is the reason behind his poor form.

He has, in his own subtle manner, conveyed to the club that timely signings are crucial and important to the performance of the team.

Defeat against the Gunners leave Palace in 10th place in the league.

Since beating Liverpool at the end of last month in a dramatic fashion thanks to Eddie Nketiah’s late goal, the have failed to win in the Premier League.

The Eagles travel to Anfield next to face the same opponent, Liverpool, in the Carabao Cup next before hosting Brentford at Selhurst Park.

