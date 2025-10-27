‘Their body language is not right’ – Rooney names two Liverpool stars having negative impact

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Following a worrying dip in form at Liverpool, Wayne Rooney has flagged serious concerns around the performances and leadership dynamics of two of the Reds’ senior figures, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have slipped to seventh position in the league after four Premier League defeats in a row.

Just a month ago, they were sitting comfortable at the top but defeats against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford have completely turned their season into a disaster that not many people expected.

Wayne Rooney has questioned Salah and Van Dijk

Performances of several Liverpool players have come under scrutiny this season and it is easy to see why, considering how poor they have been recently.

Rooney has questioned two of their most experienced and senior members of the squad, Van Dijk and Salah, who both recently signed new deals at the club, for the negative impact they have had over the team.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, he said:

“I think Van Dijk and Salah, obviously, they’ve signed new deals and whatever, but I don’t think they’ve really led that team this season.

“I think body language tells you a lot, and I think we’re seeing slightly different body language from the two of them, and they’re the top two players in that team, and if their body language is not right that affects everyone else.

“And I don’t know, maybe I might be wrong on this, but if I was a Liverpool fan or the manager, that’d be a big concern for me.”

Liverpool have been poor recently

The timing of the criticism compounds the concern.

Liverpool have splurged on high-profile attacking signings and defenders this summer, yet the results have been underwhelming.

A run of four straight league defeats means the Reds have lost momentum just as the title race intensifies.

“The sooner you sign him, the better” – Liverpool told to make ambitious move in January