JUST IN: Sir Jim Ratcliffe blocks Ruben Amorim demand to sign legendary striker

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim reportedly had his sights set on a sensational move for Robert Lewandowski next summer, but his plans appear to have been blocked by the club’s ownership.

According to The Mirror, Amorim was keen to bring the veteran Barcelona striker to Old Trafford once his contract with the Spanish champions expires.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has firmly rejected the idea, standing by his philosophy of steering clear of short-term signings, a stance that marks a clear break from United’s transfer policy of the past decade.

Robert Lewandowski faces uncertain future at Barca

Lewandowski, 37, remains one of the most decorated strikers in world football. His contract at Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026, but reports indicate that the Catalan club are unlikely to extend his deal, viewing this as the final chapter of his tenure at Camp Nou.

The Polish international has enjoyed a glittering career, amassing over 600 career goals, and Amorim viewed him as an ideal mentor and short-term attacking solution for a Man United side still searching for consistency in front of goal.

Lewandowski’s presence could have offered guidance to younger players such as Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee. However, Ratcliffe, who now oversees the footballing side of Man United operations, is said to have rejected the proposal outright.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants younger players

The INEOS chairman has made it clear that the club will no longer invest in players nearing the end of their careers.

United’s pursuit of aging stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, and Bastian Schweinsteiger brought fleeting excitement but limited long-term value, often burdening the club with heavy wage bills and little return on investment.

Ratcliffe’s decision reflects his push for a younger, data-driven recruitment model, focused on players with potential resale value and longevity.

