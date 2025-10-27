Sources: January exit is likely for 24-year-old Man United star struggling at Old Trafford

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee’s Manchester United future is heading for a decisive moment.

The Dutch striker has struggled for minutes under Rúben Amorim this season, squeezed further to the fringes by the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Šeško, and Bryan Mbeumo.

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, Zirkzee knows that regular club football is essential to stay in the Netherlands frame.

Joshua Zirkzee wants immediate solution

The striker wants a solution in the January transfer window with a move away from Old Trafford highly likely, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The club, meanwhile, are looking to cash in, with an asking price in the €35-40 million range.

United hold advantage at the moment with the player contracted to the club till June 2029.

Zirkzee has made five appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

West Ham United have already made initial contact to test the waters and understand the financials.

West Ham United could present him the opportunity to revive his career and stay in the Premier League.

Another Premier League club interested in the Dutchman is Brighton, however, competition for minutes will be more intense there.

Aston Villa admire Zirkzee’s profile as depth behind their first-choice options, with European fixtures adding to the minutes available.

Italy, however, may be the most compelling arena. Roma want a loan due to Financial Fair Play constraints, proposing to cover wages with an option to revisit a fee in the summer.

Serie A clubs to compete for the signing of Man United star

Both Juventus and Milan are monitoring the situation, aware of Zirkzee’s Serie A pedigree from his impressive spell at Bologna.

Even ambitious Como, under Cesc Fàbregas, have entertained the idea of a marquee move, though the financials would be challenging for them.

Zirkzee looks increasingly likely to depart Old Trafford in search of more playing time and better opportunities.

A striker who was signed with high expectations and hope of a better future is now about to be shown the exit door at Man United.

