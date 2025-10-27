Sunderland could lose a number of key players next summer. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sunderland have made a fantastic start to their Premier League return, with a number of players impressing for Regis Le Bris’ side. However, they could soon feel the force of this, as clubs have started to take notice.

Saturday’s memorable 2-1 victory over Chelsea elevated Sunderland into the top four of the Premier League, and although they will not expect to stay there, they are well on their way to avoiding relegation, which was their goal at the beginning of the campaign.

One player that has stood out for Sunderland is Wilson Isidor, who scored in the victory at Chelsea. However, there is a feeling that he could be set to leave in 2026.

Sunderland braced for Wilson Isidor offers as Aston Villa circle

Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in Isidor, and according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider), Sunderland will find it difficult to keep the 25-year-old forward come next summer.

“Unfortunately, this is the way it tends to work. If you get promoted from the Championship and start the season strongly, and your players are proving they can impress at this level, it’s going to attract interest. It’s a difficult situation for Sunderland, really, because they obviously want to keep these players.

“Isidor in particular is attracting interest and a lot of top clubs have had scouts watching him. They’ll have been keeping tabs on his performance against Chelsea, because that shows he can do it against the top sides and not just those down the bottom.

“Sunderland experienced it in the Championship last season, with clubs looking at their players. It’s no different now, and whether it’s Isidor or anybody else, I expect they’ll be determined not to lose them after having such a good start.”

For now, Sunderland will continue to enjoy Isidor, but there may be a feeling that he could be taken away in 2026.