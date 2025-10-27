West Ham had a difficult summer transfer window. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham have had a miserable start to the season, and that continued at the weekend with a defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road. The Hammers, who have already sacked previous manager Graham Potter and replaced him with Nuno Espirito Santo, have lost eight of their 10 matches in all competitions, and they currently sit 19th in the Premier League.

West Ham have struggled to stop goals going in, but equally, they have struggled in attack. They have scored seven goals in nine Premier League appearances, and only one of those has come from their strikers (Callum Wilson, vs Nottingham Forest).

Striker is a position that West Ham have had a lot of issues in over the last few years, and on the basis of the season so far, they did not fix it during the summer.

West Ham recognise they could have signed another attacker

Wilson was the only number nine to arrive at the London Stadium during the summer transfer window, joining as a free agent after leaving Newcastle. However, The Times (via Geordie Boot Boys) have reported that West Ham officials have acknowledged that there should have been at least one more signing in this area.

Alongside Wilson, West Ham only have Niclas Fullkrug as a natural striker option in their squad, which is why Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta have been utilised there this season. Both players are better in other positions, which underlines the struggles that Nuno is having in the early stages of his tenure.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham go to the market in January to sign a new striker, but given their struggles so far this season, doing so could ensure that they avoid relegation from the Premier League.