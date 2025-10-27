West Ham set to seal £26m signing of super defender

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Amid mounting pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo at West Ham United, the club are reportedly targeting £26 million deal for young Brazilian defender Alexsandro Victor de Souza Ribeiro ahead of the January transfer window.

The east-London side have identified Alexsandro as a key piece in their defensive rebuild, a response to their troubled start to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

With West Ham floundering and the board keen to demonstrate backing for their new coach, the move signals intent amid growing unease surrounding results and performances.

Alexsandro, 26, has been making waves in Ligue 1 with Lille OSC, where his performances earned him a recent Brazil national team call-up and attention from clubs across Europe.

West Ham find out Alexsandro price tag

Contracted until summer 2026, the Brazilian’s valuation is reported to sit around £26 million, according to ESPN Brazil.

While Alexsandro is said to favour a move to a top English club, his representatives have indicated that the timing must feel right, not only for the player’s development but for his national team prospects as well.

The Hammers find themselves 19th in the Premier League after a sequence of poor results and defensive frailties, and the board appear to view January as a pivotal window in stabilising the season.

With Espirito Santo still seeking his first Premier League win in charge, reinforcing the squad has taken on heightened importance.

Alexsandro is a versatile defender

Internally, West Ham’s recruitment department see the deal as suitable because it offers a mix of immediate impact and future value.

Alexsandro’s ability to play both centre-back and left-centre in a back three adds tactical flexibility, while his comfort in possession reflects modern defensive demands.

Despite the defender having reservations about a move to the Premier League as he feels it would take him a lot of time to settle in a new league and environment, the Hammers are confident of bringing him to the club to sort out their defensive issues.

