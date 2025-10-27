Wolves owners make Vitor Pereira sack decision

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Trouble is escalating rapidly at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Football Insider, the club’s owners, China-based conglomerate Fosun International, arrived at Molineux this weekend and are set to decide the future of head coach Vítor Pereira.

The timing could hardly be worse, Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League after just two points from nine games, and a 3-2 home defeat to fellow strugglers Burnley has reportedly triggered alarm within the boardroom.

Wolves are ready to make Vitor Pereira decision

The delegation at the stadium included around 11 key figures from Fosun, all watching a performance many believe sealed Pereira’s fate.

The Portuguese coach took over in December 2024 from Gary O’Neil and was rewarded with a contract extension just months later, tying him to Molineux through 2028.

Yet despite the long-term commitment, results have slumped alarmingly.

Wolves are yet to secure a league win this season, picked up a mere two points from nine outings, and now sit at the bottom of the league.

The defeat reportedly deepened the board’s concerns about direction, investment return and leadership.

With relegation fears accelerating, Wolves face what may prove the earliest test of their decision making and strategy.

The Premier League strugglers have several issues

Beyond results, there are wider questions. Wolves underwent a considerable summer overhaul, six new signings arrived, but the heavy investment has yet to translate into impressive performances.

A decision on Pereira’s future, whether retaining him with added transfer backing or moving for fresh faces, could emerge imminently.

The delegation’s presence at Molineux speaks volumes about the urgency inside the club.

Sunday’s defeat may have been the final straw. While the contract situation implied long-term trust, the immediate crisis has forced Wolves’ owners to make a big decision.

