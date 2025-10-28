Report: Barcelona have made a surprise £26m offer for Crystal Palace star

(Photo by Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Barcelona have reportedly made an opening offer for Crystal Palace’s Colombian international right-back, Daniel Munoz.

That is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, which claims that the Spanish giants have made a £26m offer for the 29-year-old.

Barcelona make move to sign Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz

The bid signifies an aggressive move by the Catalan giants to secure a natural, proven presence on the right flank, a position that new coach Hansi Flick has reportedly made a priority for reinforcement.

There are others interested in the player as well with La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid also keen on Munoz but Deco is said to be speeding up his pursuit in order to land the player before competition arrives.

Crystal Palace, however, are not willing to sell the player unless they receive a ‘concrete offer. The Colombian is contracted to the Eagles until 2028, giving the Premier League side control over his future.

Crystal Palace also set to lose Marc Guehi in the summer

Marc Guehi’s dream move to Liverpool was blocked by Crystal Palace on deadline day, with the club insisting he see out the remainder of his contract.

Despite the transfer setback, the England international has maintained his high standards, continuing to play a vital role at the heart of Palace’s defence.

Manager Oliver Glasner has since confirmed that Guehi will leave the club at the end of the season, with no plans to extend his current deal.

Interest in the defender remains strong. Liverpool are expected to reignite their pursuit, but they face fierce competition from European giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, both of whom have been closely monitoring his situation.

Palace could face a defensive rebuild this summer

Crystal Palace are bracing for a potentially transformative summer, with the prospect of losing two of their key defenders in Guehi and Munoz.

Both players have been instrumental in Glasner’s setup, and their departures could leave significant gaps in both leadership and tactical structure.

The combined exit of the two players would strip the Eagles of much of their established backline leadership and quality, forcing the club into an extensive and expensive rebuild of its defence.