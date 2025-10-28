Champions League club eyeing move for Chelsea star struggling for playing time under Maresca

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Italian giants Juventus are eyeing a move for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, according to Calciomercato.

The French international, still only 22, has impressed in flashes since joining Chelsea from Lyon, but his limited game time and the resurgence of Reece James could open the door to a transfer.

The Juventus hierarchy are said to be long-time admirers of the young defender and see him as a potential solution to the club’s right-back dilemma, particularly after the Bianconeri missed out on signing Atlético Madrid’s Nahuel Molina last summer.

Juventus are looking for an attacking full-back

The Serie A side had been close to agreeing a deal for Molina during the last transfer window but were ultimately unable to complete the move due to financial and timing constraints.

Since then, the need for a dynamic full-back capable of contributing both defensively and offensively has remained a key priority.

Gusto, who is known for his explosive pace and overlapping runs, is exactly the kind of player Juventus are looking to sign.

At Chelsea, Gusto’s development has been somewhat stifled by the continued presence of club captain James, whose return to full fitness has reduced the Frenchman’s opportunities in the starting lineup.

His performances have not gone unnoticed in Europe, and Juventus are reportedly monitoring the situation closely, aware that Chelsea could be open to selling if the right offer arrives.

Malo Gusto has struggled for playing time at Chelsea

Juventus are also planning for the long term, seeking to lower the squad’s average age while maintaining quality.

The Turin-based club’s sporting directors are understood to have initiated contact with Gusto’s representatives to gauge his openness to a move, though no formal bid has yet been lodged.

Juventus’ admiration for the French defender is genuine, and with Molina still on Atlético Madrid’s books, Gusto represents a realistic and affordable alternative.

If James stays fit and Gusto continues to find minutes hard to come by, a move to Turin could appeal to all parties.

