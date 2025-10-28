Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool continue to be linked with defenders, and the latest name on their radar is Dayot Upamecano.

The 27-year-old French international has performed well for Bayern Munich, and both clubs are interested in securing Upamecano’s signature. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer in the coming months.

Graeme Bailey claimed on TBR: “In England we are thinking and talking about Marc Guehi, but in Europe the name many are talking about is French star Dayot Upamecano – who has really been looking the part at Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany. “Speaking to sources at a couple of Premier League clubs, they actually believe Upamecano is more likely to stay than leave, but I can tell you Bayern are really worried that Upamecano will have offers presented to him in early 2026 if an agreement with Bayern is not reached. “And Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are all very much in the mix for him, they all rate him highly.”

Chelsea could use Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need more depth in that area of the pitch. Most of their defenders are struggling with injury problems. The 27-year-old will add more quality and depth to their squad.

He has done quite well for the German champions, and he has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League as well. He has been linked with the move to England in the past, and it remains to be seen whether a move materialises in the coming months.

Liverpool keen on Upamecano

On the other hand, Liverpool need more depth defensively as well. They have looked quite poor at the back this season. They need to improve in that area of the pitch. Upamecano could be the ideal long-term replacement for his compatriot, Ibrahima Konate. Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool need to fill the void left by him.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to England could be ideal. He has won the league in Germany, and he may now seek a new challenge.

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for Upamecano.