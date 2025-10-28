Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs interested in signing the Leicester City attacker, Jeremy Monga.

The 16-year-old winger is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future. The talented young attacker is on the radar of multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign him

He is not eligible to sign a professional contract with the Foxes until June 2026, and clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United will look to take advantage of the situation and sign the player. On the other hand, Leicester City will hope to keep him at the club until June so that they can persuade him to sign a professional deal with the club.

Manchester City and Tottenham are keen on Monga as well.

Jeremy Monga is a prodigious talent

Graeme Bailey claims on TBR: “Monga is a generational talent. At just 16, he already has more first-team appearances than players like Rio Ngumoha and Max Dowman, who have made huge impacts in the Premier League this season. “But let’s not forget, Monga has already played in the Premier League and previously turned down approaches before signing his scholarship. “Interest remains high, and there is a belief that by January he could be ready to make a move. “Leicester are hoping that giving him regular first-team opportunities will convince him to stay until the summer, when he can sign a professional deal. “At that point, the club could either sell him or at least secure a fee, rather than risk losing him for minimal compensation.”

Chelsea and Man United would do well to sign Monga

Chelsea and Manchester United have done well to bring talented young players in recent windows, and they are looking to build a formidable team for the future. Monga has been on the radar of clubs like Real Madrid as well.

The 16-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition. They have done well to groom several talented young players into established stars in the past, and Monga will certainly fancy his chances of fulfilling his potential with the two clubs.