Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to reduce their wage bill and get rid of some of their expendable players like Malo Gusto.

Malo Gusto could be on his way out of the club, and Italian outfit Juventus are preparing an offer of €50 million to sign him. Bayern Munich were linked with Gusto in recent months as well.

Chelsea to cash in on Malo Gusto?

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are prepared to consider selling the French defender. It remains to be seen of the situation develops. Gusto is hardly an indispensable asset for them. If they can sell him for €50 million, it could prove to be a sensible move for the London club.

Gusto could help Juventus

The opportunity to join the Italian club could be exciting for the French defender as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to compete at a high level. He has not been a regular starter for Chelsea, and he could look to move on.

There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes for Italian football, and he could do well at Juventus. It seems that the move could be ideal for all parties.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old is a quality player. However, he has been quite inconsistent with the English club. It would make sense for Chelsea to sell him and invest the proceeds into the playing squad. They have done well to improve the team in the recent windows, but they are not at the level required to win the league title or the UEFA Champions League. They need established stars along with the pool of young talent, they have at the club.

Selling the 22-year-old will certainly help them improve the team in future. It remains to be seen whether all parties can agree on a deal in the coming months.