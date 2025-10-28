(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He was linked with an exit during the summer transfer window, but the Eagles managed to hold on. Mateta is the best striker at the club, and they will not want to lose him easily. However, he is nearing the end of his contract, and Crystal Palace will be under pressure to cash in on him if he refuses to sign an extension with them.

He will be a free agent in the summer of 2027. It will be interesting to see if the French International is willing to commit his long-term future to the club.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Crystal Palace could look to sell the player at the end of this season if he refuses to sign a new deal with them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Jean-Philippe Mateta set for exit?

“There is a possibility Mateta could leave in the summer,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “If it starts becoming clear that he’s not going to sign, they want to maximise the fee they’re going to get. “So in the summer, I’m sure if he hasn’t signed a contract, Palace will be tempted by offers for him. “Given his importance to the team, they could well be huge offers, and there are a number of clubs who need a striker and will be willing to pay big money to get one. “Obviously, Palace don’t want to lose him, but they could end up in a situation where they have to.”

Palace must keep Mateta

Crystal Palace have shown improvement in recent months, and they have won the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently. They will look to build on it and establish a team that is capable of securing European football fairly regularly.

They need to keep their best players for that to happen. They should do everything in their power to convince Mateta to sign an extension with them.

Palace are set to lose Marc Guéhi as well. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.