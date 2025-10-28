(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has successfully managed to revive the form of his team after a poor start this season.

The Premier League side started the season in a disappointing manner and even dropped into the relegation zone after the first ew matches.

However, in recent weeks, they have turned around their form and with four Premier League wins in a row, they have managed to accumulate equal points as defending champions Liverpool at the moment.

Both Villa and Liverpool have 15 points so far this season and both of them will come up against each other in the Premier League this coming weekend.

Aston Villa face Liverpool in the league next

The match at Anfield is expected to be a high intensity encounter with the Reds looking to regain their form while Aston Villa hoping to continue their impressive.

Ahead of the match at Anfield, Emery and Villa have suffered a major setback about the availability of one of their best players.

Attacking midfielder Emi Buendia went off against Manchester City in their 1-0 win at Villa Park and he is now set to miss the match against Arne Slot’s side.

Buendia’s injury gave Sancho the opportunity to prove himself but he failed that and ended up getting taken off after coming on as a substitute.

“Yes, sure he’s (Sancho) not happy but I did it before with Morgan Rogers, with Emiliano Buendia, with Leon Bailey, and he played 60 minutes on Thursday,” Emery said, as reported by Liverpool World.

“Today when he (Buendia) was injured, my plan was maybe in case he (Sancho) was going to play 30 minutes, but I decided to play more and he played 45 minutes. But my plan was when he was swapped with Emiliano Buendia, the idea was maybe not playing all the minutes until the last moment. And I told him as well, he can feel it, it’s embarrassing.”

Jadon Sancho has to prove himself at Villa Park

Losing Buendia would be a major loss for Emery and Aston Villa considering the form he was in.

It is time for Sancho to step up his game and show why Villa decided to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Now is the time for Sancho to show his mentality and deal with the latest setback in a positive manner.

The former Man United winger is looking to revive his career after poor spells at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge.

Talks are “not as advanced” but Aston Villa working on agreement with 23-year-old