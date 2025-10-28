Liverpool transfer news: Transfer insider drops big Mohamed Salah update amid recent struggles

(Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly preparing another offer for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah at the end of the current season.

The Egyptian King, a global icon and the most famous Arab footballer in the world, has long been a top target for the rapidly growing Saudi Pro League, with interest intensifying as the summer transfer window approaches.

Saudi Pro League wants to sign Mohamed Salah

Despite Salah signing a new contract extension with Liverpool until 2027, the interest from the Middle East remains incredibly strong.

According to transfer insider Indy Kaila, Saudis want to sign Salah in the summer.

Saudi Arabia ?? want @MoSalah in the summer. — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 28, 2025

An initial, massive offer worth around £200m was rejected by Liverpool previously, but the interest very much remains.

Mohamed Salah’s incredible Liverpool legacy

Salah is currently going through his worst form in a Liverpool shirt, and he still has 7 goal contributions in 13 appearances across all competitions. That stat is enough to showcase Salah’s brilliance.

Since arriving, the Egyptian has been a revelation, consistently performing season in season out.

Salah’s consistent brilliance makes him an irresistible target. His 2024/2025 season was statistically one of his best, where he was a clear contender for top individual honours.

The attacker registered an astonishing 47 goal contributions (29 goals and 18 assists) in the Premier League alone, a stunning haul that cemented his status as one of the world’s elite forwards.

Across his eight seasons at Anfield, he has amassed over 240 goals and 100 assists, an unparalleled record that proves he remains operating at the very peak of the game.

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2017–2018 52 44 14 2018–2019 52 27 12 2019–2020 48 23 11 2020–2021 51 31 6 2021–2022 51 31 15 2022–2023 51 30 16 2023–2024 44 25 14 2024–2025 52 34 23 2025–2026 13 4 3 TOTAL 414 249 116

Mohamed Salah’s stats for Liverpool season wise via Transfermarkt

How Mo Salah would become the face of Saudi Pro League

Should Salah leave for Saudi Pro League, his arrival would be a massive event for the SPL.

While the league already boasts major names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Salah holds a unique position.

As a superstar Arab and Muslim athlete, he transcends football, carrying immense cultural weight across the region.

His image could become the ultimate marketing tool, driving unparalleled viewer interest, shirt sales, and global media attention, effectively crowning him the undisputed face of the Saudi Pro League and accelerating the kingdom’s ambitious sports project.

Salah might also be tempted to move this time after the recent dip in form this season under Arne Slot where he has looked out of place.

Is this going to be his final season at Anfield?