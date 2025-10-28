Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in improving their attacking unit with the signing of Yankuba Minteh from Brighton.

The 21-year-old has done quite well since joining the Seagulls, and he is impressing in the Premier League with his technical ability and flair. He has been described as “the next big thing”.

Liverpool could use Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Minteh would be an exceptional acquisition. They have missed someone who can take on defenders and create opportunities out of nothing. The departure of Luis Diaz has left Liverpool more predictable going forward.

They need a quality dribbler, and Minteh could be tailor-made for them. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for him as well. It would be a major step up in his career. Minteh has one goal and two assists in the league this season.

Liverpool ready to pay up for Minteh

According to a report from FootAfrica, Liverpool are prepared to pay over £100 million in order to get the deal done. They have recently spent a similar amount of money on Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to break the bank once again. There is no doubt that the Gambian is an exceptional young talent. He has the quality to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker. Liverpool could nurture him into a future star. Minteh has played under Arne Slot at Feyenoord, and both parties could be keen on a reunion.

Despite signing quality players this summer, Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season. They need to bounce back strongly, and the 21-year-old could certainly help them improve in future.

It seems unlikely that Brighton will sanction his departure anytime soon. They will want to keep him at the club for now. Liverpool might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to get the deal done. Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on Minteh as well.