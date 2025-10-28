Liverpool FC flag (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of the Ecuador international defender Joel Ordonez from Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old central defender has done quite well for the Belgian club, and Liverpool views Ordonez as an option to improve their defensive unit.

They have looked vulnerable at the back season, and they will need to replace Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season as well. The French International will be a free agent soon, and Liverpool need to start planning for life without him.

Liverpool could use Joel Ordonez

The 21-year-old Ecuador International could prove to be an excellent addition. He has proven himself in Belgium, and he has done quite well at the international level with his country as well. Ordonez has been labelled as “outstanding” in the past. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.

He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and Liverpool are ready to break the Bank for him. According to a report from Bolavip, Liverpool would be willing to pay around €40 million for the defender. They are ready to offer him a huge salary in excess of €3 million per season.

Ordonez could fancy Liverpool move

The defender will be attracted to the idea of joining the Premier League champions. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in England. The money on offer is quite tempting for the player as well. It remains to be seen whether his club is willing to accept the €40 million offer when it is presented.

Liverpool should look to get the deal done in January. They have been in disastrous form in recent weeks, and they will look to get their season back on track. Signing the right players in January could help them bounce back strongly.