Man City enquire about signing Leicester City star

One of the few bright sparks in an otherwise difficult start to Leicester City’s campaign has been Jeremy Monga, a 16-year-old winger who has quickly emerged as one of English football’s most exciting young prospects.

Despite Leicester’s struggles in the Championship, Monga’s pace, flair, and creativity have caught the attention of top clubs across Europe.

According to TBR Football, Manchester City are currently leading the race to sign the teenager, a player they came close to landing last summer before he chose to remain in Leicester’s academy setup.

Jeremy Monga has impressed top clubs in Europe

Monga’s rise through the ranks has been nothing short of remarkable. The young winger has seamlessly transitioned from youth football to the senior setup, becoming a regular starter in recent weeks.

His ability to glide past defenders, coupled with sharp decision-making in the final third, has made him one of Leicester’s most talked-about talents.

So far this season, he has contributed one goal and one assist, and more importantly, has shown the maturity and composure of a player well beyond his years.

City’s interest in Monga is not new. The Premier League champions have been monitoring his development closely and view him as a player who fits their long-term project under Pep Guardiola.

However, what makes the situation particularly intriguing is that Monga, at just 16, cannot yet sign a professional contract.

This leaves Leicester in a vulnerable position, unable to prevent another club from swooping in and securing his services before he turns 17.

Man City face competition to sign Monga

City are not alone in their pursuit. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all reportedly interested, while Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked.

Such widespread attention shows the scale of Monga’s potential. Yet, despite the allure of these European giants, leaving Leicester prematurely could halt his progress.

At the King Power Stadium, he is already a regular in the Championship, gaining valuable first-team experience, something that would be far less likely at a top Premier League club, particularly at Man City, where he would likely return to youth or reserve football.

