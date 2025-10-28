Ruben Amorim during Manchester United's win away to Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 20-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a top-class player. He has not had the best of spells at the German club, and he has struggled for regular opportunities. Naturally, he is being linked with the return to England.

There have been rumours of a loan move for Bellingham as well.

Man United very keen on Jobe Bellingham

According to Fichajes, Manchester United view him as a priority target, and they are preparing a €50 million offer to sign him. It will be interesting to see if the German club is willing to sell the player in January.

There is no doubt that Bellingham is a promising young player with a bright future. He has been described as the ‘full package’ in the past. He will add creativity, control, drive and goals to the Manchester United midfield. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and signing a promising young talent like him would be a wise decision.

Bellingham has been likened to Frank Lampard.

Man United move could be ideal for Bellingham

The midfielder will be desperate for regular football as well. If Manchester United can provide him with the necessary assurance, he is likely to be tempted to join them. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with a platform to showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. There have been tensions between the player’s camp and the German club in recent weeks. Dortmund could be tempted to cash in if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

Manchester United have shown improvement in recent weeks, and they will look to build on that with quality signings in January.