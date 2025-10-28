Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 22-year-old midfielder is now a priority target for the Premier League club, and they will have to pay around €80 million in order to get the deal done. Real Madrid have made it clear that they will not entertain low offers for the player.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay up. Camavinga has been linked with Liverpool as well. There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to pay £69 million for the player.

Eduardo Camavinga would improve Man United

The versatile French international would be an exceptional acquisition if they manage to get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Camavinga is tailor-made for them.

Camavinga is capable of operating anywhere across the midfield, and he is capable of operating in the wide areas, as a winger or a full-back. Xabi Alonso recently labelled him as “exceptional” after a solid performance from him in the wide areas.

The French International is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United in the long run. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to him. The asking price is affordable for a club with their resources.

Can Man United convince Camavinga?

Meanwhile, Manchester United will need to convince the player to join them as well. They will need to convince him that their project is capable of helping him fulfil his ambitions.

The 22-year-old will want to win major trophies in his career, and he will only join a club where he will be able to win silverware. It will be interesting to see if he is prepared to consider a move to Old Trafford.