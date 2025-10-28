Man United transfers: Ruben Amorim blocks double January move due to AFCON

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly determined to keep both Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford this January, despite the pair experiencing limited game time under Rúben Amorim.

According to The Sun, the Portuguese manager has made it clear to the club hierarchy that he does not want to sanction any exits in the winter window, as he anticipates a challenging period due to player absences caused by the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

With key squad members set to represent their countries in the tournament, United believe squad depth will be crucial in maintaining consistency across multiple competitions.

Man United duo have struggled or playing time

Both Zirkzee and Mainoo have found first-team opportunities difficult to come by since Amorim took charge, but their importance to the squad could grow significantly in the coming months.

Due to the signings of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, Zirkzee has struggled to find playing time this season.

Meanwhile, Mainoo, one of the club’s brightest academy graduates, continues to develop under Amorim’s guidance. Although competition in midfield remains fierce, with Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Bruno Fernandes occupying key roles, Mainoo is seen as an essential part of United’s long-term project.

United will be without key players during AFCON

The manager’s insistence on retaining both players stems from the club’s looming AFCON absences. United will be without Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) for several weeks during the competition.

With such departures affecting both attacking and defensive depth, Amorim is wary of leaving his side short of options during a congested fixture schedule that includes the Premier League and the FA Cup.

With AFCON absences set to test United’s squad resilience, the decision to hold on to the duo may prove vital as the club looks to sustain its push to regain their dominance.

