Mason Greenwood set to be offered Premier League return by Man United rivals

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race to sign Mason Greenwood from Marseille, according to a report from TeamTalk.

The North London club are believed to be seeking a “dynamic player” to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season, and Greenwood has emerged as a serious candidate.

The former Manchester United forward has rediscovered his form in Ligue 1, becoming one of the best performers in French football.

However, Tottenham face competition from several major clubs, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and West Ham United all expressing interest in the 24-year-old.

Mason Greenwood has excelled in the Ligue 1

Greenwood’s career has experienced a dramatic turnaround since his move to Marseille.

After leaving Man United in 2024, the English forward has rebuilt his reputation and confidence through consistent performances in France.

So far this season, Greenwood has scored eight goals in 12 appearances across all competitions, continuing the fine form that saw him notch 22 goals in 36 games last campaign.

For Tottenham, Greenwood represents a potential game-changer. Manager Thomas Frank has made no secret of his desire to add pace, versatility, and unpredictability to his frontline.

Greenwood’s capacity to play across the front three, as a right winger, left forward, or even a secondary striker, matches perfectly with Frank’s tactical ideas.

Tottenham face competition to sign former Man United star

However, Tottenham’s pursuit will not be easy. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both monitoring Greenwood’s progress, with the Spanish giants attracted by his age, adaptability, and proven productivity.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have also joined the chase. Some of the top clubs in the world are taking notice of his consistent performances and goal scoring record.

Greenwood could get the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League after his Man United spell was cut short due to his controversial off the field activities.

Spurs could now give him another chance to play in the Premier League.

