Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks to media during the post match press conference. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that Max Dowman has a long-term future at the club, and the player and his family are happy with his progress so far.

Dowman is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in the Premier League, and he has been linked with an exit in recent months.

However, Arsenal have no plans to let him leave anytime soon. He has all the tools to develop an important player for the club with the right guidance. Even though he has not had ample opportunities so far, he is still quite young, and he will adapt to the Premier League eventually.

Dowman has a bright future ahead of himself and has revealed that the player is improving every day. The Arsenal manager also added that Dowman has been excellent in training for the Gunners.

Arteta on Max Dowman

Arteta said during the pre-match presser ahead of the Brighton clash: “We look at his passport every day. We watch in training, and you have to play him; otherwise, I’m blind. He’s coped really well. It’s what we want (Dowman’s long-term future at the club) and what he wants. The feeling I have is that he loves it here. Huge Arsenal supporter and his family are happy.”

👀 Mikel Arteta has had his say on the future of Max Dowman at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/L9gf4pxqnk — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 28, 2025

Dowman will look to play more often

It will be interesting to see if he can convince the manager to give him more opportunities in the coming months. Arsenal could certainly use more cutting-edge in the final third, and Dowman has shown that he can add pace, flair, and unpredictability going forward.

He will look to establish himself as an important first-team player in the coming seasons.

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear that the club is looking to keep one of their best young talents at the club for as long as possible. They will hope that he can fulfil his potential with the Londoners.