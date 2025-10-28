Premier League club demanding £100–120 million for Man United & Newcastle target

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The race for one of England’s most exciting young midfielders is heating up.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United and Newcastle United are leading a growing list of Premier League clubs monitoring Elliot Anderson, with both sides having already registered their interest.

The 22-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of some of the top clubs after his move to Nottingham Forest.

As Forest brace for a potential transfer battle next summer, insiders reveal that the club are demanding between £100–120 million, with no release clause in Anderson’s contract, a sign of how highly he is valued at the City Ground.

Elliot Anderson has been impressive for Forest

Anderson has evolved into the creative heartbeat of the team and his ability to make things happen from the midfield is something that both Man United and Newcastle United are particularly impressed with.

Managers Ruben Amorim and Eddie Howe are both looking for a new midfielder next year and Anderson is someone who has earned a place in their shortlist.

United have been scouting the player extensively and see him as a player who can become a part of their long terms plans under Amorim as the Portuguese manager is looking for more stability in the middle of the park.

Man United & Newcastle quoted hefty price tag

Forest, for their part, remain adamant that the midfielder is not for sale, unless an exceptional offer arrives.

Anderson is a central figure in their long-term project, and with no release clause in his current deal, they hold all the leverage heading into next year.

The £100–120 million valuation reflects both his current impact and projected potential, especially given his age and Premier League experience.

Whether Anderson stays loyal to Forest’s project or takes the next step toward the elite, one thing is certain, his talent is undeniable and Forest would find it difficult to keep him at the club for long.

