Report: Arsenal involved in transfer battle with Barcelona for French attacker

A fresh transfer battle is brewing between two European giants, as Barcelona and Arsenal are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of Lacine Megnan-Pave, one of France’s brightest teenage prospects.

According to L’Équipe, the 15-year-old Montpellier striker has caught the attention of scouts across Europe following a string of impressive performances for the club’s U19 side, where he has already scored two goals this season.

Despite his young age, Megnan-Pave has the physicality and technique to shine at a big club as interest in his services continues to increase.

Barcelona leading Arsenal in Megnan-Pave race?

Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy is currently tipped as the frontrunner to secure his services.

Standing at 6 feet tall, Megnan-Pave already possesses a commanding physical presence for his age. Yet it is his balance, intelligent movement, and natural goal-scoring instinct that have stood out most to scouts.

Montpellier have earned a reputation for developing elite-level French talent, from Olivier Giroud and Rémy Cabella to Elye Wahi, and Megnan-Pave could be the next in that line.

The Catalan giants continue to rebuild their squad structure around young prospects, much like they did with Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, and Fermín López.

Barca’s sporting director Deco has already green-lit the pursuit, with talks underway between intermediaries representing the player and the club.

Gunners have a habit of signing the best young talent

However, Arsenal remain firmly in the mix. Under Mikel Arteta, the North London club have invested heavily in young, technically gifted players with high developmental ceilings.

The Gunners believe Megnan-Pave could become a star in the future under their environment which encourages young players to shine.

The north-London club have seen the progress of young players like Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly under Arteta and have been highly impressed with that.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are aware that keeping hold of the teenager will be difficult. With European giants circling and no professional contract signed yet due to his age, the French club face an uphill task to convince him to stay in Ligue 1.

