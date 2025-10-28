Sky Sports: Man United are in ‘concrete negotiations’ over the signing of striker

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Kevin Filling, a highly-rated young striker from Swedish side AIK Fotboll, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 16-year-old forward has emerged as one of Scandinavia’s brightest prospects, drawing interest from several top European clubs.

Despite his age, Filling has already made his mark in Sweden’s top flight, impressing with his physicality and finishing quality.

United’s pursuit of the teenager reflects their growing commitment to building a sustainable, youth-driven recruitment model under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ownership and Rúben Amorim’s long-term vision.

Man United to continue investing in young talent

Filling’s name has rapidly risen through European scouting circles. Standing at 6ft 1in, the young striker combines technical skill with impressive athleticism.

He has already scored two goals in seven appearances, an impressive return for a player still in his mid-teens.

His maturity, awareness, and ability to hold his own against experienced defenders have drawn comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimović and Alexander Isak, two Swedish forwards who made early breakthroughs before moving on to Europe’s elite clubs.

United could secure the striker’s signature for around €3 million (£2.6m), a modest sum that could prove an excellent investment in the long run.

The Red Devils are not alone in the race, however, as several Bundesliga clubs are also closely monitoring the player’s situation.

Yet, Man United’s strong youth development record and the allure of playing in the Premier League could give them the edge in negotiations.

United have spent heavily on attacking signings

The club have already bolstered their attacking ranks by adding Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško, and Matheus Cunha during the summer window.

They are looking for more options in the market as Amorim continues to build the team for the future and add more depth to the squad.

By targeting a player like Filling, United aim to replicate the success stories of other European clubs who have benefited from identifying top talents early.

Filling’s development at Old Trafford would likely begin in the academy setup or Under-21s before transitioning to first-team contention over the next few years.

Man United bid of £50 million turned down by Premier League club