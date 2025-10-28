Sources: Newcastle United prepare bid for attacker with six goals in nine league games

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

As the January transfer window approaches, Brentford striker Igor Thiago has become one of the most sought-after names.

The 24-year-old Brazilian forward has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far, scoring goals consistently for the club.

Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are all monitoring his situation closely, setting the stage for a potential bidding war when the market reopens, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Newcastle United are leading Igor Thiago race

Newcastle are believed to be leading the chase. Following the departure of Alexander Isak, the Magpies are actively searching for depth in their attack.

Although they signed Nick Woltemade in a big money move in the summer transfer window, they need more attackers to provide manager Eddie Howe the best platform to perform well this season.

Sources suggest Newcastle are preparing a €40 million offer, hoping to strike early before rival clubs enter the race.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are adopting a more cautious stance. Still adjusting under Thomas Frank, the North London club are weighing the option of a loan deal with an option to buy.

Their proposed package, a €35 million fee plus performance-based add-ons, shows that they are unwilling to commit a large amount of money on the deal. Spurs see Thiago as a valuable rotational option who could relieve the burden on Dominic Solanke and inject competition into the forward line.

Brentford have no desire to sell their star striker

Despite the growing speculation, Brentford remain calm. Having only signed Thiago from Club Brugge last year for €33 million, the Bees hold a long-term contract with him until 2029.

The club are under no financial pressure to sell and are expected to demand a premium well above his initial valuation.

With six goals in nine Premier League matches so far this season, Thiago has quickly become the focal point of Brentford’s attack.

With Newcastle United, Tottenham, and Aston Villa all positioning themselves to make a move, Brentford face the challenge of holding on to their prized striker.

