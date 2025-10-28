Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham could be heading for a change at the top of their attack when the January transfer window opens.

According to Football Insider, the club are considering replacing Dominic Solanke, who has struggled to find his form and fitness under manager Thomas Frank.

The England international was signed with big expectations following an impressive spell at Bournemouth, but injuries and inconsistency have prevented him from making the desired impact.

With Tottenham eager to stay competitive in both domestic and European competitions, the board are reportedly exploring forward options, with former Brentford star Ivan Toney among the top names linked.

Dominic Solanke has struggled at Tottenham

Solanke’s move to Tottenham was intended to provide a focal point for the Spurs attack.

However, things haven’t gone as planned. Since joining the North London side, the 28-year-old striker has faced multiple fitness setbacks, limiting his rhythm and confidence in front of goal.

Even when available, Solanke has struggled to replicate his Bournemouth form, where his movement, pressing, and ability to bring teammates into play made him one of the Premier League’s most underrated forwards.

Frank has grown frustrated with the lack of consistency. The Dane has made it clear to Tottenham’s recruitment team that the squad needs a striker who can deliver immediately and adapt seamlessly to his high-intensity demands.

Could Ivan Toney replace Solanke at Spurs?

In that regard, Toney has emerged as a natural target. The Al Ahli attacker has played previously under Frank at Brentford and the manager and the attacker enjoyed a strong relationship.

Frank was able to get the best out of Toney and he feels that the attacker should return to England from the Middle East.

Should Tottenham bring in a new forward, it could pave the way for Solanke to seek regular playing time elsewhere.

With January fast approaching, Spurs will need to act decisively to strengthen their frontline and keep pace with their Premier League rivals.

