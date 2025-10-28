The LED screen shows the Tottenham Hotpsur logo prior to a FA Cup Fifth Round match. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Tottenham are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Samu Aghehowa from Porto.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for this season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions. Tottenham are keen on securing his signature, and they are now accelerating their efforts to get the deal done. The player has a £88 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay up.

As per Fichajes, they are not the only club keen on the attacker, and they will face competition from bitter rivals Arsenal.

Samu Aghehowa would improve Spurs

It remains to be seen whether Porto sanctions his departure in the middle of the season. He is a key player for them, and his departure in January would be a devastating blow for the Portuguese outfit.

The Spanish attacker is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and Aghehowa could be a key player for Tottenham. Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently, and Richarlison has been quite mediocre since joining the club as well.

Arsenal keen on Aghehowa

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen on the striker as well. They have recently signed Viktor Gyokeres. They could certainly use two quality strikers, and the Spaniard could compete with the Swedish international for the starting spot. The competition for places will help both players improve.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League. They need multiple quality players at their disposal. Another striker would be ideal.

The 21-year-old will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a step up in his career, and regular football in England could help him improve further.