Fabio Paratici looks on (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and Fabio Paratici could be leading the pursuit.

The 25-year-old Serbian has been linked with the move away from the Italian club, and they are prepared to sell him in January. According to TBR Football, he will be available for a fee of £20 million. Tottenham have the resources to pay up, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Tottenham have an advantage in Dusan Vlahovic race

Other clubs are interested in signing the Serbian international attacker as well, but they are hoping to sign him on loan. On the other hand, Tottenham are prepared to offer a permanent deal in January. That has given them an advantage in the transfer race. Juventus are hoping to get rid of the player permanently.

Spurs could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the Serbian would be the ideal acquisition. He has proven himself in Italy over the years, and he has the physicality for English football as well. He could compete with Dominic Solanke for the starting spot. The England International has not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and more competition for places would be ideal.

Vlahovic could be a useful addition

If Tottenham manage to get the best out of the 25-year-old striker, he could be an asset for them. He has the technical attributes for English football, and he could add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack. His ability to hold up the play and bring others into the game could prove to be invaluable. Vlahovic has six goals to his name this season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs follow up on their interest with an official proposal. The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality, and he could easily justify the investment in future.