West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He is all set to leave the club during the January transfer window. According to a report from Mexican outlet TV Azteca, the player could be heading to Club America in January.

He has played for the club in the past, and they were keen on securing his signature earlier this year as well.

Guido Rodriguez needs a fresh start

Rodriguez joined West Ham United last summer, and he has not been a regular starter for them this season. The Argentina international needs to move on in search of regular playing time, and returning to his former club could be ideal.

However, he is earning €4.5 million per season at the London club, and Club America will not be able to afford that. Rodriguez will have to accept a major pay cut to secure a return to the Mexican club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Rodriguez should move on

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and leaving the London club would be ideal for him. Sitting on the bench at West Ham is unlikely to benefit him.

It is clear that Nuno Espirito Santo is not too keen on him. He is unlikely to get more opportunities until the end of the season. It would be ideal for him to seek an exit in January.

West Ham are unlikely to stand in his way either. He is not a player for them, and they will look to get his wages off their books.

It will be interesting to see if Club America come forward with an offer to get the deal done. He will be a free agent in the summer, but West Ham have an option to extend his deal for another year.