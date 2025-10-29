€150m-rated star “ready to listen” to offers as Arsenal, Chelsea & Man United eye forward

Ruben Amorim after Man United's defeat at home to Arsenal
AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in the coming months.

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in the coming months.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 26-year-old Portuguese international would be willing to listen to offers if the right project is presented.

Rafael Leao is in demand

Clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on him.

“Rafa loves Milan, but the Premier League is the pinnacle for many,” an insider told.

“If the right project comes, he’s ready to listen.”

They could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 26-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for the player. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for all three clubs.

However, he has a €150 million release clause in his contract, and it seems highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for him. Milan will have to be reasonable with their demands for the move to go through. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Leao would improve all three clubs

Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan
Rafael Leao in action for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)

The three Premier League clubs need more cutting-edge going forward, and the 26-year-old is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the side.

The opportunity to move to England at this stage of his career would be ideal. He has shown his ability in Italy, and he will look to take on a new challenge. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to move to the Premier League.

All three clubs could be attractive destinations for the attacker, and it remains to be seen what he decides.

