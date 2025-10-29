Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during the Newcastle game (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Everton attacker Iliman Ndiaye.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Premier League, and he has attracted the attention of the London clubs. According to a report via Hard Tackle, the player could cost around €50-€55 million. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay up.

Ndiaye could fancy a big move

Ndiaye is well settled in the Premier League. He could make an instant impact at Arsenal or Tottenham. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for him.

Arsenal are competing for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. They could help the African fulfil his ambitions and win major trophies.

Similarly, Tottenham have recently won a European trophy as well. They will be an attractive destination for the player. Everton will not want to lose a player of his quality easily, and they have set a significant price for him.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Where will Iliman Ndiaye end up?

Ndiaye has three goals to his name in the Premier League this season. His numbers will only improve when he’s playing in a better team alongside quality players. He is entering the peak years of his career, and joining a big club like Arsenal or Tottenham could be ideal for him.

Although he is naturally a right-sided winger, he is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. His versatility will be a huge bonus for the two London clubs.

Mikel Arteta and Thomas Frank could bring out the best in the player. It is fair to assume that the African will be attracted to the idea of joining the two London clubs. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay the asking price.