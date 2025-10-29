Barcelona plotting unexpected swoop of player who left Man United in 2024

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly exploring a surprise move for Scott McTominay, who has been in fine form for Napoli since his switch from Manchester United last year.

According to TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old midfielder is on a three-man shortlist being drawn up by the Catalan giants as they plan for next summer’s transfer window.

The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested, setting the stage for a potential transfer battle between three clubs competing for European honours.

However, Napoli are unwilling to part ways with one of their key players mid-season, meaning any potential deal will have to wait until next summer.

Scott McTominay has impressed in Serie A

McTominay’s transformation since arriving in Serie A has been one of the success stories of the Italian top flight.

The Scottish international has quickly adapted to the pace and tactical demands of Italian football, becoming a key figure under Napoli’s management.

So far this season, he has directly contributed to three goals in eight matches, showcasing his growing influence in the final third.

For Barcelona, the interest in McTominay reflects their continued search for midfield stability and physicality, qualities that have occasionally been lacking.

Despite developing a technically gifted midfield core featuring Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong, the Catalan club is keen to add a player who can impose himself physically and provide defensive balance.

McTominay’s versatility, being capable of operating as a defensive midfielder or in a more advanced role, makes him an attractive option for manager Hansi Flick.

However, Napoli’s stance is clear, the club have no intention of selling McTominay in January.

The reigning champions are fully focused on their title defence and European campaign, viewing the midfielder as an essential part of their plans.

Barcelona will have to wait till the summer to sign McTominay

Any negotiations would therefore have to wait until the end of the season, when Napoli may be more open to talks depending on their financial situation and the player’s wishes.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are also keeping close tabs on McTominay’s situation. Spurs manager Thomas Frank is reportedly keen to add depth and Premier League experience to his midfield, while Newcastle see him as a player capable of complementing Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton.

With competition expected from multiple Premier League sides, Barcelona may have to move decisively if they are serious about bringing McTominay to the Camp Nou.

