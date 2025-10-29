‘I think he’s the number one contender’ – Carragher tips Arsenal star for PFA award

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has tipped Arsenal defender Gabriel to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award if the Gunners win the league.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race at the moment, with a four point lead at the top of the league table.

They are six points ahead of Manchester City and seven points ahead of Liverpool in the standings.

Although it is still too early in the season, they have shown that this could finally be their year to end their league title drought.

The backbone of the team is their defensive strength and their ability to lock down games.

In nine Premier League matches this season, the Gunners have conceded just three goals.

Jamie Carragher praises Arsenal defender Gabriel

All their defenders have been rock solid but the leader of their defensive line is Brazilian centre-back Gabriel.

“I think if Arsenal go on and win the league, right now, I think he’s the number one contender,” Carragher said earlier this week on Sky Sports.

“I look at those other three players (McGrath, Terry, Van Dijk), great players, all leaders for their clubs like Gabriel is.

“Actually John Terry is the only one to win the Premier League in the year he won the PFA Player of the Year award.

“But when you actually look at John Terry and Virgil van Dijk’s role, look at the goals.

“They’re not just big leaders at the back, the number of goals they get… and [Gabriel’s] record is actually far better than theirs when you look at those numbers.”

Gunners have shown brilliance in defense

The season is still young and there is a long way to go but the Gunners have made a strong case of winning the league title this year.

Not only because of their brilliance but also because how teams like Liverpool and Manchester City are struggling to find consistency and form.

After the summer transfer business, Arne Slot’s side looked like clear favourites to defend their league title but Arteta and his team have surprised fans with their performances and their defensive grit.

Report: Arsenal involved in transfer battle with Barcelona for French attacker