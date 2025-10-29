A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the coming months.

According to a report from Defensa Central via Chelsea News, the Blues could offer around €70 to 75 million for the French International. The player has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can sign him.

Manchester United have been linked with Camavinga. He is thought to be on the radar of Liverpool as well.

Chelsea News quotes the report stating: “Chelsea have been chasing Camavinga for some time, a player they’ve always liked but who hasn’t quite settled in at Madrid. “However, his strong performance, even playing as a right winger, has put the London club on his trail again, and in recent hours, there’s even been talk within the English club of possible offers of between 70 and 75 million euros.”

Blues could use Camavinga

They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old could complete their midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Both players have been excellent for Chelsea, but they need more support in the middle of the park. Camavinga could be the ideal acquisition.

He is young enough to improve further, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. The opportunity to move to Chelsea could be exciting for the French international as well. He has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid, and Chelsea could provide him with the opportunity to play every week.

He is capable of operating in multiple roles, and his versatility will be a bonus for Chelsea. Camavinga has been labelled as an “extraordinary” player by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The player could develop into a future star for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done. €70-€75 million might be an expensive bit of business for Chelsea, but the player has the quality to justify the investment. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.