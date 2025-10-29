Chelsea board make secret plans to replace Enzo Maresca with manager they see as future world-class

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Justin Setterfield/James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s struggles under Enzo Maresca continued this weekend as the Blues fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat against Sunderland, with the Black Cats netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner at Stamford Bridge.

The loss marked Chelsea’s third defeat in their last five Premier League games, intensifying pressure on Enzo Maresca amid growing concerns within the club’s hierarchy about the team’s inconsistent form and lack of progress.

Enzo Maresca under pressure as Chelsea chiefs make plans behind the scenes

According to reliable sources close to the club, tensions are rising behind the scenes at Chelsea, with several senior officials reportedly not aligned with Maresca’s vision or approach.

A reputable transfer insider has now revealed that Chelsea are laying the groundwork for a potential managerial change, with plans already being made to bring in a new head coach should results fail to improve.

As per his latest information, Chelsea are making plans to bring in Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as replacement for Maresca who is ‘on thin ice’ with certain officials at the club.

It’s understood that key decision-makers at Chelsea view Iraola as the next big thing in world football, believing he has the tactical acumen and leadership qualities to take the club to the next level.

Exclusive ? We understand @ChelseaFC are making plans to bring Andoni Iraola to the club in the near future They believe Andoni Iraola will become one of the leading managers in world football Enzo Maresca is on thin ice ? with certain #cfc officials according to sources ? pic.twitter.com/ZbOjpBVONL — indykaila News (@indykaila) October 29, 2025

Andoni Iraola is a man in demand with Man United also keen on him

Iraola is one of the most sought after names in football at the moment due to the excellent work he has done at Bournemouth.

He currently has the Cherries sitting second in the Premier League table, just four points behind league leaders Arsenal, having won five, and drawn three out of the first nine games.

Iraola has transformed Bournemouth into one of the most exciting, intense and tactically sound sides in the Premier League, all while working with limited finances.

Top clubs are after him including Manchester United who have been linked with Iraola amid uncertainty around Ruben Amorim’s long term future at the club.

Juventus are another club interested in securing the Spanish manager’s services, with reports suggesting that they have intensified their pursuit of 43-year-old.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given public support to Amorim, vowing to give him significant time to prove himself, Todd Boehly’s history of hastily replacing managers puts Maresca’s job at risk and increases the chances of the club moving in for the Spaniard.