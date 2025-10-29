Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during the Bayern Munich game (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in the coming month.

According to a report via SportWitness, multiple clubs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Japanese international and Chelsea are hoping to get the deal done.

Chelsea could use Zion Suzuki

Robert Sanchez has not been able to live up to the expectations at the London club, and Chelsea are looking for alternatives. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Parma goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

The Italian outfit signed the Japanese goalkeeper for a fee of around €10 million, and they are likely to demand a premium for him. Chelsea have the finances to get the deal across the line, and they would do well to secure his signature.

Suzuki is a talented young goalkeeper with a bright future. He will only improve with coaching and experience. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him. Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the goalkeeper.

Former Sint-Truiden boss Thorsten Fink once told Walfoot: “He is considered one of the greatest talents in the world in his position and we have to polish him.”

Suzuki is a player in demand

Italian clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan are keeping tabs on his situation as well. It remains to be seen whether the goalkeeper is prepared to move to the Premier League and leave Italian football.

It will be difficult for Chelsea to convince Parma to sell the player in the middle of the season. They will struggle to replace him in January. He is one of their best players, and losing him in January would be a blow for them.

It is fair to assume that any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can negotiate a reasonable deal for the Japanese international. Suzuki was linked with Manchester United as well.