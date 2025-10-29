Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Mohamed Salah and team mates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Egyptian International is reported on the radar of Saudi Arabian clubs, and they are prepared to spend a substantial amount of money on him. According to a report from TBR football, Saudi Arabian clubs would be willing to offer him a deal of around £150 million a year.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Liverpool attacker will end up in Saudi Arabia eventually, and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are now patiently waiting for him to decide on his future.

Saudi clubs keen on Mohamed Salah

Bailey told TBR Football: “Mo Salah and Pro League links won’t go away, but he doesn’t want them to; he will end up in Saudi Arabia one day. “I can confirm that the Saudis’ offer to Salah is an open one, the deal is ready for him as and when he wants it. “They are not talking to him now, and haven’t talked to him or Liverpool about a deal in January; they don’t really need to, they are ready when he is.”

Salah to move on?

It will be interesting to see if the Egyptian decides to move on at the end of the season. He has been an exceptional performer for Liverpool since joining the club. He has helped them win multiple major trophies, but Salah is showing signs of decline this season. This could be the right opportunity for Liverpool to cash in on the player. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and signing him would be a major coup for the Saudi Arabian clubs. It would attract greater commercial appeal to the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian might feel that this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. He has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and moving to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career could be ideal. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to sanction his departure. The Saudi Arabian clubs will need to convince the player to join them as well.