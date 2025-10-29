Just In: Euro giants prepare fresh approach for ‘talented’ Man United player

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Napoli are preparing a renewed push to sign Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United in the January window, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

With the Africa Cup of Nations looming and Frank Anguissa set to join Cameroon, the Serie A champions are prioritising midfield reinforcements to protect their title defence and European ambitions.

Mainoo, 20, was the subject of loan discussions in the summer and remains high on Napoli’s list after his composed performances for United.

Man United have no desire to sell Kobbie Mainoo

However, recent indications from Old Trafford suggest United would prefer to keep the youngster, despite giving the midfielder less playing time.

Napoli’s interest in Mainoo is not new. They tried to sign him in the summer transfer window but manager Ruben Amorim decided to keep the midfielder at the club to keep the depth of his squad intact.

For Napoli, Anguissa’s AFCON absence magnifies the need for a reliable No.8/No.6 hybrid who can slot beside a deeper controller or anchor a midfield when matches tighten.

The Italian club explored a loan in the summer, and a similar structure is expected to be proposed again, a straight loan or a loan with performance-related clauses.

Napoli are expected to make a move for Mainoo soon

Carlos Baleba and Kobbie Mainoo in action last season
(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

United’s stance complicates matters. Mainoo is considered one of the brightest talents of the club’s current generation.

The Red Devils are already braced for international call-ups in other positions and are reluctant to thin out the squad mid-season, especially with injuries and rotation inevitable.

United’s preference to retain the player suggests that any agreement would require strong assurances, a significant loan fee, clear usage plans, and perhaps no option to buy, to even reach the discussion table.

Pete O’Rourke of the Football Insider has previously described Mainoo as a ‘talented’ player.

